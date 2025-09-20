Three arrested for looting elderly women on Pune–Mumbai highway

The crime branch unit 4 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested three persons on Thursday for allegedly looting two elderly women at knifepoint after offering them a lift on the Pune–Mumbai highway. The accused have been identified as Abasaheb Ankush Madane, 35, Dehu Road; Kailas Pandurang Tonpe, 32, from Gaikwad Nagar, Dighi, and Vaibhav Janardan Suryatal, 30, from Laxminagar, Ravet. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place on September 7 between 3pm and 4:30 pm on the Wakad Bridge to New Katraj Tunnel stretch.

The accused have been identified as Abasaheb Ankush Madane, 35, Dehu Road; Kailas Pandurang Tonpe, 32, from Gaikwad Nagar, Dighi, and Vaibhav Janardan Suryatal, 30, from Laxminagar, Ravet. The accused were taken into custody by the crime branch unit 4 from the Walhekarwadi area of Chinchwad.

According to the police, the accused approached the two women near Wakad and offered them a ride to Mumbai. Trusting their words, the women boarded the car. However, as the women boarded the car, they threatened them at knife point and robbed a gold chain, bangles, and a ring of 127 grams worth ₹8,47,000. The women were then abandoned by the roadside, following which they approached the local police and lodged a complaint.

Shivaji Pawar, DCP (Crime), Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “Police have arrested the accused and recovered 127 grams of stolen ornaments and a car used in the crime totaling ₹14.17 lakh from them.”

A case has been filed at Hinjewadi police station under sections 309(4), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, and further investigation is going on.

Arvind Pawar, police inspector at crime branch unit 4, said, “Madane is on record criminal and previously booked in a case reported at Baramati taluka police station under sections 170, 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”