Three arrested in Kalyaninagar robbery case 

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 18, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Vivek Rajput, Abhishek Singh alias Pappu Singh and Amit Singh Vijay Singh, all are from Ranjangaon and originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh

The Crime Branch Unit 4 on Friday arrested three individuals in connection with a robbery case reported in Kalyaninagar. The arrests follow a theft that occurred on August 6 at a shop in Kalyaninagar.  

According to a tip, the police set the trap and arrested the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Vivek Rajput, Abhishek Singh alias Pappu Singh and Amit Singh Vijay Singh, all are from Ranjangaon and originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh. During the incident, the perpetrators allegedly stole valuable items including cash and clothes worth a total of 1.16 lakh. 

After the robbery, Yerwada police launched an investigation. During analysis of CCTV footage in the nearby locality police found suspects were headed towards Ranjangaon. In the last week, the crime branch got information from the informer that suspects were present near the Sankalp City area in Ranjangaon. 

Accordingly, the police set the trap and arrested the accused. Police said that during their interrogation, the accused confessed that they were involved in the robbery case. 

