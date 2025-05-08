Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three citizens cheated of 40 lakh in cyber fraud cases in Pune

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 08, 2025 07:58 AM IST

पुलिस ने तीन नागरिकों के साथ ₹40 लाख की साइबर धोखाधड़ी के मामले दर्ज किए, जिसमें शेयर मार्केट और टास्क फ्रॉड शामिल हैं।

The police have filed cyber fraud cases of three citizens duped of 40 lakh on Tuesday. Two of the cases are related to share market scam and one is task fraud. In the first case, a 43-year-old victim has lodged a complaint at the Vimantal Police Station stating that he was approached by some unidentified callers who posed as share market brokers and asked him to invest in online share market. Convinced by their talks, he invested various sums of money amounting to 29.95 lakh from March 28 till April 15. He filed the FIR after finding that he has been cheated.

According to the cyber cell, all the accused were tricked by fraudsters who contacted them online and made them invest money promising higher returns. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the cyber cell, all the accused were tricked by fraudsters who contacted them online and made them invest money promising higher returns. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the second case, a 37-year-old person was duped of 3.08 lakh by online fraudsters who approached him by WhatsApp chat promising him perks of earning by completing online tasks. The man was gulled into their tricks from December 2023, and he lodged a police case when the accused failed to reply to messages or calls.

A 43-year-old person lodged a complaint with Kalepadal police stating that he was cheated of 7.29 lakh by fraudsters since February 2025 who coaxed him to invest in online share trading. According to the cyber cell, all the accused were tricked by fraudsters who contacted them online and made them invest money promising higher returns.

News / Cities / Pune / Three citizens cheated of 40 lakh in cyber fraud cases in Pune
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On