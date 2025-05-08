Three citizens cheated of 40 lakh in cyber fraud cases in Pune

The police have filed cyber fraud cases of three citizens duped of ₹40 lakh on Tuesday. Two of the cases are related to share market scam and one is task fraud. In the first case, a 43-year-old victim has lodged a complaint at the Vimantal Police Station stating that he was approached by some unidentified callers who posed as share market brokers and asked him to invest in online share market. Convinced by their talks, he invested various sums of money amounting to ₹29.95 lakh from March 28 till April 15. He filed the FIR after finding that he has been cheated. According to the cyber cell, all the accused were tricked by fraudsters who contacted them online and made them invest money promising higher returns. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the second case, a 37-year-old person was duped of ₹3.08 lakh by online fraudsters who approached him by WhatsApp chat promising him perks of earning by completing online tasks. The man was gulled into their tricks from December 2023, and he lodged a police case when the accused failed to reply to messages or calls.

A 43-year-old person lodged a complaint with Kalepadal police stating that he was cheated of ₹7.29 lakh by fraudsters since February 2025 who coaxed him to invest in online share trading. According to the cyber cell, all the accused were tricked by fraudsters who contacted them online and made them invest money promising higher returns.