Three doctors in police custody for loan fraud case

Three doctors from Ahmednagar were remanded to police custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for helping a man from Ahmednagar cheat a co-operative bank into giving him a loan of ₹22 crore.

Bhaskar Rakhmaji Sinare (50), Vinodkumar Annasaheb Shrikhande (49), and Ravindra Daulatrao Kawade (52), all residents of Ahemednagar. The three doctors collectively got an amount of ₹6.04 crore for helping a businessman secure a loan.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Pandharinath Salve (56) official of Nagar Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Ahmednagar.

“They planned with around 20 others to get a loan worth ₹22 crore passed from the Pimpri-Chinchwad branch of the bank headquartered in Ahmednagar. The bank was told that the loan was for industrial purpose, for extension to a company owned by Baban Chavan (one of the accused). A part of the plan to show that the extension was built on a land that the doctors sold to Chavan for ₹9 crore when it is valued at ₹2 crore,” said senior police inspector Vasant Babar of the Economic offence wing of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

The doctors were arrested from Ahmednagar on Friday evening and produced in Pimpri court on Saturday. They were remanded to police custody till June 30 by the court, according to public prosecutor Vaishali Patil of Pimpri court.

“It is suspected that Chavan used the rest of the amount to clear his earlier loans and to pay the others to help him secure the loan,” said PI Babar.

The accused include senior bank officials and Chavan’s company employees.

One doctor named Nilesh Vishwasrao Shelke (47) is already in police custody in the case. Among the 20 others booked in the case, four are out on bail, nine have anticipatory bail, two are dead, and five others, including the main accused, are yet to be arrested.