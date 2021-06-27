Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Three doctors in police custody for loan fraud case
pune news

Three doctors in police custody for loan fraud case

Three doctors from Ahmednagar were remanded to police custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for helping a man from Ahmednagar cheat a co-operative bank into giving him a loan of ₹22 crore
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:43 PM IST
HT Image

Three doctors from Ahmednagar were remanded to police custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for helping a man from Ahmednagar cheat a co-operative bank into giving him a loan of 22 crore.

Bhaskar Rakhmaji Sinare (50), Vinodkumar Annasaheb Shrikhande (49), and Ravindra Daulatrao Kawade (52), all residents of Ahemednagar. The three doctors collectively got an amount of 6.04 crore for helping a businessman secure a loan.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Pandharinath Salve (56) official of Nagar Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Ahmednagar.

“They planned with around 20 others to get a loan worth 22 crore passed from the Pimpri-Chinchwad branch of the bank headquartered in Ahmednagar. The bank was told that the loan was for industrial purpose, for extension to a company owned by Baban Chavan (one of the accused). A part of the plan to show that the extension was built on a land that the doctors sold to Chavan for 9 crore when it is valued at 2 crore,” said senior police inspector Vasant Babar of the Economic offence wing of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

The doctors were arrested from Ahmednagar on Friday evening and produced in Pimpri court on Saturday. They were remanded to police custody till June 30 by the court, according to public prosecutor Vaishali Patil of Pimpri court.

“It is suspected that Chavan used the rest of the amount to clear his earlier loans and to pay the others to help him secure the loan,” said PI Babar.

The accused include senior bank officials and Chavan’s company employees.

One doctor named Nilesh Vishwasrao Shelke (47) is already in police custody in the case. Among the 20 others booked in the case, four are out on bail, nine have anticipatory bail, two are dead, and five others, including the main accused, are yet to be arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness

These breathtaking snaps of the Kangchenjunga range may leave you mesmerised
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP