Three elevated corridors in Pune to be launched soon: Gadkari

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the ground-breaking ceremony for three major elevated corridors aimed at easing traffic congestion and reducing pollution in Pune will be held within the next month.

Speaking at a press conference after reviewing several highway projects, Gadkari said tenders for elevated corridors connecting Kharadi–Shirur, Bhairobanala–Yavat, and Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur have been finalised, and construction will begin soon, providing relief to commuters in the rapidly growing city.

Gadkari said delays in these projects were largely due to a Union Cabinet policy that prevents construction from starting until more than 90% of land acquisition is completed.

“Because of this condition, several projects were delayed. I have now instructed the concerned agencies to expedite the remaining procedures so that work can start at the earliest,” he said.

The projects are being developed by the National Highways Authority of India and the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation. Senior officials present at the briefing included MSIDC director Brijesh Dixit, NHAI project director Sanjay Kadam and representatives from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Outlining broader plans to address Pune’s traffic congestion, Gadkari said discussions had earlier been held with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on a network of large road projects in and around the city.

“To resolve Pune’s traffic congestion, six major projects involving double-decker flyovers and highways ranging from six to ten lanes have been proposed. The estimated cost is around ₹45,000 crore,” he said.

Gadkari added that the Centre is willing to bear the entire construction cost if the Maharashtra government reduces the 9% GST and waives royalties on raw materials.

He also spoke about the proposed Pune–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Green Express Highway, which will run parallel to the existing route. The project, being developed by MSIDC, is estimated to cost around ₹15,000 crore, including the upgrade of the current road.

“The detailed project report has already been completed. Once implemented, the 190-km journey from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will take about two hours and fifteen minutes,” Gadkari said.

Another project discussed was the Nashik Phata–Khed highway expansion. Gadkari said 93% of land acquisition for the ₹7,808 crore project has been completed, and tenders have already been received.

Gadkari also provided an update on the Palkhi corridor project linking Dehu–Pandharpur and Alandi–Pandharpur, developed at a cost of about ₹11,000 crore. “Construction of the Palkhi routes is complete. I will travel on both corridors next month to inspect the work, after which they will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Referring to the long-delayed Mumbai–Goa Highway, Gadkari said around 95% of the work has been completed, but the project has faced years of delays. “I will travel on the route to inspect it, but I will not inaugurate it,” he remarked.