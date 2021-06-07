Three female transexuals booked for robbing businessman on old Mumbai-Pune highway

Three transgender women were remanded to police custody for robbing a man along the old Mumbai-Pune highway on Saturday.

The robbery happened when the complainant man was driving from Talegaon to Bhosari and was passing through a gorge along the way. The three were identified as Balika Abadas Bhoge (33), Diya Baburao Sharma (27) and Rahul Kailas Gaikwad (22), all residents of Pimpri. The three were remanded to police custody until Monday and will be produced again on Monday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a man identified as Swain WIllian Ohol (45), a resident off Maskarnis Colony in Talegaon Dabhade area of Pune. The man owns a marble shop in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The man was driving in a Tata Zest registered in Borivali, Mumbai when the three flagged down his vehicle. The transwomen approached him and

“One of them stopped his vehicle and approached him to ask for alms. He gave her some money, but she kept asking for more. They had a verbal spat and then her two friends joined her. They beat him and pulled his chain. He got scared and fled the spot. We registered a case and found the three yesterday (Sunday). We have recovered the money and the gold chain from them,” said police sub inspector Mahesh Matkar who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 392 (theft), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.