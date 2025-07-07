Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Three held for attack on social media influencer

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 07:46 AM IST

A social media influencer, Akash alias Avkash Bansode, was brutally attacked with sharp weapons in Ubalenagar, Wagholi, on Thursday night

The incident created panic among the residents and prompted police to activate a special task team. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A social media influencer, Akash alias Avkash Bansode, was brutally attacked with sharp weapons in Ubalenagar, Wagholi, on Thursday night. 

According to the police, Bansode, who runs a garment shop in the locality, was assaulted by three individuals with sharp-edged weapons, causing him serious injuries. His friend present at the scene helped prevent further damage by acting swiftly. 

The incident created panic among the residents and prompted police to activate a special task team. Three suspects, including a minor, have been detained. The arrested individuals have been identified as Aniket Wankhede and Pravin Govind Mane. Officials said the attack seemed to be premeditated, as the assailants stormed into the shop and launched a violent assault. Based on technical surveillance and confidential information, the suspects were tracked down and taken into custody within hours. 

Yuvraj Hande, SPI at Wagholi police station, said, investigation suggests a personal dispute may have triggered the attack. Meanwhile, the incident has gone viral on social media, with numerous videos and posts expressing concern over rising violence among local youths. 

