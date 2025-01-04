Menu Explore
Three held for kidnap, robbery of 2 minors among three

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 05, 2025 05:46 AM IST

The incident took place near Omkar Lodge along the Pune-Satara highway between 2 am and 4 am on Friday

The Sinhagad Road Police have arrested three persons for kidnapping and robbing three persons, including two minors, from Narhe area.

While Shirole is a school van driver, Bhosale works as a food delivery agent. The accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol, a police official said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
While Shirole is a school van driver, Bhosale works as a food delivery agent. The accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol, a police official said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place near Omkar Lodge along the Pune-Satara highway between 2 am and 4 am on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sagar Shirole, 34, from Uttamnagar Pune; Gajanan alias Sangram More, 29, from Dhayari and Viraj Bhosale, 26, from Warje-Malwadi. While Shirole is a school van driver, Bhosale works as a food delivery agent. The accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol, a police official said.

According to the complainant Jeet Pandurang Kamble, 18, from Lonand in Satara district, who runs a chicken shop, the three accused in an Omni car approached him and his two minor friends, aged 16 and 17 years, when they were walking along the roadside. Following a heated argument between both sides, the accused forcefully dragged the trio into the four-wheeler and sped off. While the accused physically assaulted Kamble and his friends, he fought back and the accused threw him out of the car and kidnapped his two minor friends.

Kamble approached the police on night duty and the accused were later arrested and captives rescued.

According to the police, as the abductees did not carry much cash, the accused took away their mobile phones and had abandoned them along the roadside and escaped.

Sub-inspector Sagar Pawar of Sinhagad Road Police Station said, “The accused were in an inebriated state and carried out the act for money. A case under Sections 137(2), 309(6), 352, 351(2) (3), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed against the trio.”

