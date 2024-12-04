Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three held with drugs worth 19.45 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 04, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Pune city police anti-narcotics cell 1 on Monday arrested three individuals from Narhe Ambegaon area for possession of illegal drugs

Pune: Acting on a tip-off, the Pune city police anti-narcotics cell 1 on Monday arrested three individuals from Narhe Ambegaon area for possession of illegal drugs, including OG Kush Ganja, MD (Mephedrone) and LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), worth around 19.45 lakh.

Pune city police anti-narcotics cell 1 on Monday arrested three individuals from Narhe Ambegaon area for possession of illegal drugs. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune city police anti-narcotics cell 1 on Monday arrested three individuals from Narhe Ambegaon area for possession of illegal drugs. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Anshul Santosh Mishra, 27, from Buldhana; Aarsh Udya Vyas, 25, from Ghatkopar East and Piyush Sharad Ingale, 22, from Chikhali in Chinchwad.

Police amaldar (station officer) Sandeep Shirke received alert that some suspicious people were seen at Bhumkar Chowk Narhe allegedly selling drugs. The anti-narcotics cell 1 laid a trap in front of Shree Lodge near Ghod Nadikar Tower building and detained the trio. Police seized 251 grams of OG Kush Ganja, 15 grams of MD and 62 grams of LSD drug from their possession.

Sinhagad Road Police Station has filed a case against the accused under Sections 8 (c), 20(b)(ii)(a), 22(b), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On