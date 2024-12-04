Three held with drugs worth 19.45 lakh

Pune: Acting on a tip-off, the Pune city police anti-narcotics cell 1 on Monday arrested three individuals from Narhe Ambegaon area for possession of illegal drugs, including OG Kush Ganja, MD (Mephedrone) and LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), worth around ₹19.45 lakh. Pune city police anti-narcotics cell 1 on Monday arrested three individuals from Narhe Ambegaon area for possession of illegal drugs. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Anshul Santosh Mishra, 27, from Buldhana; Aarsh Udya Vyas, 25, from Ghatkopar East and Piyush Sharad Ingale, 22, from Chikhali in Chinchwad.

Police amaldar (station officer) Sandeep Shirke received alert that some suspicious people were seen at Bhumkar Chowk Narhe allegedly selling drugs. The anti-narcotics cell 1 laid a trap in front of Shree Lodge near Ghod Nadikar Tower building and detained the trio. Police seized 251 grams of OG Kush Ganja, 15 grams of MD and 62 grams of LSD drug from their possession.

Sinhagad Road Police Station has filed a case against the accused under Sections 8 (c), 20(b)(ii)(a), 22(b), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.