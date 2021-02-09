Three in police custody for attempted murder of 7-year-old

Three men were remanded to custody of Pune police in a case of attempted murder of a 7-year-old child and her family members in Ramtekdi, Wanowrie on Monday evening.

The arrested men were identified as Karan Sundarlal Valmiki (20), Papa Waghela (19), and Sahil alias Laddo Waghela (19) all residents of Ramtekdi area of Hadapsar.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Baby Suraj Patole (40) whose husband Suraj Potawade had first asked the men to not gather outside the ladies’ toilet on Monday morning. The injured child, who is the niece of the complainant woman, was visiting her aunt at the same time.

The arrested men were enraged after the child’s uncle had yelled at them for playing cards in front of the ladies’ toilet in the area.

The chawl area is closely knit and the ladies’ toilet in front of which the three men were playing cards is located near the complainant’s house.

“The toilet incident happened in the morning and Suraj Patole came home and told his wife about what had happened. When she went near the toilet, the men were still sitting there and she also asked them to leave. The men gathered around in the evening and started attacking Suraj Patole with a knife. The child came near her uncle without realising the danger and as he ducked the attack, the knife landed on her,” said police sub-inspector Bhushan Potawade of Wanowrie police station who is investigating the case.

The men, who also assaulted the complainant’s son and daughter, are in police custody until February 11.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 452 (trespassing), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with the intention of provoking a breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Wanowrie police station.