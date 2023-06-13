Hotel fire claims three lives near Market Yard in Pune

Three persons were killed after a fire broke out inside a hotel at the Market Yard area at around 1 am on Tuesday. According to the fire brigade officials, the incident was reported at Reval Siddhi Hotel near gate number 1 of Market Yard. Three workers sleeping inside the hotel were trapped in the blaze. Two of them were declared dead by doctors while one succumbed to burn injuries while receiving treatment, fire brigade department officials said.

Despite immediate efforts from on-site staff and emergency services, the intensity of the blaze and spread of flames made it challenging for workers to escape.

The deceased have been identified as Shashikant Gadappa from Solapur, Munna Rathod from Nanded, and Sandeep Sakpal of Malkapur in Budhana district

The fire brigade officials received a distress call at around 1:08 am on Tuesday. Fire tenders and vehicles from Gangadham, and Kondhwa Khurd stations were pressed into service.

Fire brigade officials said the rooms of the hotel in a two-storied building were locked from inside. Locals confirmed that three workers were trapped inside the hotel. By using a gas cutter and other equipment, officials broke the lock of the hotel and rescued the three workers, who were unconscious and rushed to Sassoon General Hospital.

Authorities have launched a probe into the cause of fire. Preliminary reports suggest that the blaze started at the hotel’s kitchen area due to a malfunctioning electrical appliance. Officials will also check if the eatery followed fire safety norms.

Sunil Naiknaware, a fireman, said, “The owner illegally made provisions inside the hotel to house workers. He does not possess any fire NOC.”

Anagha Deshpande, senior police inspector, Market Yard police station, said, “Two workers were declared dead by doctors on arrival while one succumbed to burn injuries at hospital during medical treatment.”

Market Yard police officials are awaiting detailed report from the fire brigade department to take future course of action.

