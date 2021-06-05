Three killed in isolated accidents in Pune in two days

Three people were killed in three separate accidents in Warje, Solapur road, and Hadapsar area of Pune within two days.

A 48-year-old woman riding pillion with her husband on a motorbike was killed after a car rammed into them along Pune Solapur highway stretch passing through Uruli Kanchan area of Pune at 6am on Friday. The deceased woman was identified as Lata Pandurang Dudhal, a resident of Shivnagar in Fursungi railway line.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by her husband Pandhurang Dudhla (53).

This incident happened 10 hours after another man riding pillion with his friend on a scooter was killed after being hit by a car. The deceased man was identified as Chandu Satan Disle (56), a resident of Satavnagar in Handewadi road area of Hadapsar. A complaint in the matter was lodged by Nilesh Pol (33) with whom the now-deceased man was riding near Kalepadal railway gate around 8pm.

Disle’s death happened two hours before another accident after a pedestrian was killed due to a two-wheeler rider’s negligence. The accident claimed the life of Shitalraj Vishwas Patil (36), a resident of Karvenagar in Pune. The booked rider was identified as Akshay Dhumal (21), a resident of Mohammadwadi area of Hadapsar.

Dhumal was booked for losing his balance and ramming into Patil around 6pm on Saturday along Mumbai-Bangalore highway stretch that passes through Chandani chowk area.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Lonikalbhor, Wanowrie, and Warje police station respectively. While the accused car drivers in the Lonikalbhor and Wanowrie cases are yet to be identified, the two-wheeler rider booked in Warje Malwadi case is undergoing treatment for injuries he sustained in the accident.