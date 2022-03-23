Three neighbours booked for murder attempt in Pune

PUNE The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged an attempt to murder case against a sixty-year-old person for allegedly assaulting his neighbour with iron rods over petty issues related to water supply on Sunday evening.

Pramod Gulabrao Rakshe, 60, a resident of Vighnaharta Complex in Mangdewadi has been arrested after a complaint was registered against by Suryankant Sitapure,40. According to the police, both the accused and complainant reside in the same building and had clashed over water and other civic amenities related issues some three months ago.

On March 20, Rakshe went to Sitapure while he was in the society parking and picked up a quarrel with him. He attacked him with an iron rod and shouted that he would murder him. When Sitapure’s wife tried to intervene, she was threatened with similar dire consequences.

An offence under sections 307 and 504 of the IPC was lodged against the accused who is arrested and currently in police custody, said API Gangadhar Awate, the investigating officer in the case.

In a separate case of neighbour assaulting neighbour, the Sinhgad police have also booked two persons for attacking their neighbour Rahul Chaudhary,24, a resident of Sandeshnagar in Market Yard on March 18.

Senior inspector Kuldeep Sapkal, the investigating officer in the case said that the duo picked up an argument with the victim which they claim is planting false news related to them being physically assaulted by him ten years ago. They attacked him with sharp weapons, including choppers and escaped. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who are absconding.

A case under sections 307 , 323, 504, 506 and 34 has been filed.