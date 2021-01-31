IND USA
Three Pune wrestlers killed in accident near Karad

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Three persons from Pune were killed while eight others injured in a road accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway near Karad. The deceased, according to the police, were wrestlers who were returning to Pune from Kolhapur.

The accident happened when two cars collided with each other at Narayangaon near Karad, said highway police officials. The two vehicles collided when overtaking each other.

“The three who died are residents of Katraj in Pune. Among the injured, five have sustained moderate injuries while three have suffered serious wounds. They have all been hospitalised,” said Balasaheb Bharne, police inspector.

