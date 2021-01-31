IND USA
pune news

Three Pune wrestlers killed in accident near Karad

Three persons from Pune were killed while eight others injured in a road accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway near Karad
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:13 PM IST

Three persons from Pune were killed while eight others injured in a road accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway near Karad. The deceased, according to the police, were wrestlers who were returning to Pune from Kolhapur.

The accident happened when two cars collided with each other at Narayangaon near Karad, said highway police officials. The two vehicles collided when overtaking each other.

“The three who died are residents of Katraj in Pune. Among the injured, five have sustained moderate injuries while three have suffered serious wounds. They have all been hospitalised,” said Balasaheb Bharne, police inspector.

pune news

Two men brandishing weapon on e-way arrested; released on bail

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Two men who were arrested by the Raigad police for brandishing weapons to scare truck drivers along the Pune-Mumbai expressway were released on bail on Sunday since one was found to have been carrying a gun-shaped lighter while the other had a license for his weapon, according to the police
pune news

Swargate to Katraj BRT route inspection done, PMPML says ready to start service

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has almost completed the civic work on the Swargate to Katraj Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route making way for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to resume bus service on the route soon
pune news

Barricaded entrance ramp road gate causing inconvenience to passengers at railway station

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The main entrance gate through the ramp at the Pune railway station has been closed causing inconvenience to passengers to board trains
pune news

Residents concerned about water pollution in Pavana river; officials promise action

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Concerns about massive water pollution in the Pavana river has come to the fore after citizens noticed huge amount of foam in the water which comes from the Pavana river at the Keju Devi Temple boat club in Chinchwad
pune news

More schools reopen today as Classes 5-8 resume offline lectures

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is more prepared for school reopening this time as classes 5th to 8th resume offline school today
pune news

Body of missing 11-year-old found in Kothrud

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:14 PM IST
The Pune police discovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who was reported missing on Friday night from his home in Kelewadi area of Kothrud
pune news

YourSpace: Residents list out ways to control fuel price rise

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The prices of petrol and diesel for January 29 in the city were 92.52 and 81.72 per litre respectively. The rise in fuel prices has started to spark discontent in the city. Here are the reactions of persons from various fields. They have also expressed their point of view on what should be done to control the prices.
pune news

Jayant Narlikar: The art of intertwining science into the literature

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Around 30 years ago, Dr Jayant Narlikar wrote a science fiction story Athenscha Plague (The plague in Athens) to which many have related now in the ongoing pandemic era
pune news

Parents’ association: Education department “wilfully” siding with private schools

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The parents’ association of Pune has alleged that the education minister and the Maharashtra education department are intentionally safeguarding the interest of private schools under the ambit of judicial processes
pune news

Two arrested, godman among four on the run for duping family of 5 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Two men have been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday while the police are on the lookout for four others for making a family from Hyderabad believe that their leader was a godman who would help the family members solve their financial woes with the help of his occult knowledge
pune news

PMC plans children traffic plaza at Yerawada

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
After the successful launch of children traffic plaza at Bremen chowk in Aundh, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned a similar plaza at Yerawada to spread traffic awareness among the young
pune news

PMC fines property owner 4,000 for wasting water

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for possibly the first time, imposed a fine on a Sadashiv peth resident after it was found that water was overflowing from a water tank at his house
pune news

PMC plans to revamp 20 roads across city

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to revamp 20 roads across the city and tag them as “VVIP roads” with modern facilities
pune news

Govt trying to defame farmers’ movement: Arundhati Roy

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy said on Saturday that the central government was trying to defame the farmers’ protests in the national capital and demanded that the three farm laws passed by the government be withdrawn with immediate effect
