Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie

Published on Aug 11, 2022 10:45 PM IST
Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5
the sandalwood tree chopped by thieves in Kota.photo-ht (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Bungalow owner Dilip Chavan (62) in his FIR stated that two sandalwood trees between 8 and 10 feet in height and another tree 5-7 feet tall were chopped off and stolen from the bungalow campus.

Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am.

In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.

