Three sandalwood trees stolen from NIBM campus in Pune

As many as three sandalwood trees were stolen from the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) campus, said officials. The incident took place between 2.15 to 2.30 am near the auditorium hall on October 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four unknown armed thieves threatened the security guard with swords while on night duty and stole the trees.

The first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 394 ( voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 506 (2) ( criminal intimidation) and Arms Act 4 (25).

Security supervisor Bhupendra Singh Dara Singh (49), a resident of Shivneri Nagar has lodged a complaint in this regard.

The FIR stated that the robbers carrying swords entered the NIBM campus during the night. One of them placed the sword on the neck of night security guard Shivlal Paswan and threatened him with dire consequences if he raised an alarm. The robbers then chopped off three sandalwood trees worth ₹6,000 and decamped with the logs. Before fleeing, the robbers took away two shirts and one ATM card kept in Paswan’s bag, the complaint stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ratnadeep Birajdar, police sub-inspector, said, “Currently, the crime branch and detection branch are investigating the case of sandalwood theft which took place at NIBM campus. The robbers were armed and were possessing arms and hence we have invoked sections of the Arms Act against the accused.”

In June this year, at least 13 sandalwood trees were chopped and stolen from the secured premises of the high explosives factory located in Khadki.