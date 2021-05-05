Home / Cities / Pune News / Three sandalwood trees stolen from Yerawada jail premises
Three sandalwood trees stolen from Yerawada jail premises

Three sandalwood trees were reported stolen from the premises of women’s section at the Yerawada Central jail
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Three sandalwood trees were reported stolen from the premises of women’s section at the Yerawada Central jail. The theft happened between 4pm on April 24 and 10:30am on April 25, according to jail officials.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sudhir Gangarde (51), a supervisor at the Yerawada Central jail.

The trees that were stolen were believed to be over 15-years old, the cost of the three trees are estimated to be around 1, 30,000.

The trees were planted in the restricted area of the open jail meant for women.

The open jail is meant for prisoners who are either at the end of their term or have a lenient sentence.

The trees have not been uprooted but cut from the ground level, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 379 and 447 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Felling of Trees Rules was registered at Yerawada police station.

Police sub inspector S Bhosale of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.

