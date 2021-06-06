Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Three senior citizens caught with 4.6kg marijuana
pune news

Three senior citizens caught with 4.6kg marijuana

Three senior citizens, including a 70-year-old woman were booked for possession of 4
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 09:51 PM IST
HT Image

Three senior citizens, including a 70-year-old woman were booked for possession of 4.6kg of marijuana in three slum areas of Bhosari.

The three were identified as Mankabai Shahji Waghmare (65), a resident of Ambekarnagar slum; Mamu alias Rauf Khan Ramzan Khan (83), a resident of Vitthalnagar slum; and Savitribai Yuvraj Gaikwad (70), a resident of Balajinagar slum, all in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The senior citizens were found with a total of 4.603 kg cannabis worth 1,30,055 in their possession.

The police suspect that they had brought the drugs to sell them in the area. However, the police are investigating the source of the drugs.

The police have, however, not arrested the senior citizens immediately.

A case under Sections 8(c), 20(b) 9ii) (a), and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered at Bhosari police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP