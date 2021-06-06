Three senior citizens caught with 4.6kg marijuana

Three senior citizens, including a 70-year-old woman were booked for possession of 4.6kg of marijuana in three slum areas of Bhosari.

The three were identified as Mankabai Shahji Waghmare (65), a resident of Ambekarnagar slum; Mamu alias Rauf Khan Ramzan Khan (83), a resident of Vitthalnagar slum; and Savitribai Yuvraj Gaikwad (70), a resident of Balajinagar slum, all in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The senior citizens were found with a total of 4.603 kg cannabis worth ₹1,30,055 in their possession.

The police suspect that they had brought the drugs to sell them in the area. However, the police are investigating the source of the drugs.

The police have, however, not arrested the senior citizens immediately.

A case under Sections 8(c), 20(b) 9ii) (a), and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered at Bhosari police station.