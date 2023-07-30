After drowning incident at Varandha Ghat, admin warns of strict action against those flouting norms

The Pune district administration has tightened its scrutiny after three tourists drowned when the car, they were travelling in fell into Neer Deoghar dam on Saturday.

Bodies of two passengers were recovered from the backwaters of Nira-Deodhar Dam after the car they were travelling in with two others fell in the waterbody from Varandha Ghat on Saturday morning. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

No tourists will be allowed on weekends to pass through the dam road and even police department has barricaded the road near Nigudghar village in Bhor taluka, said officials.

The four working in an IT company in Pune had come for a ride in Bhor area in a Maruti Baleno car (No. MH 12 HD 3984).

“The police department has been instructed to completely stop traffic in the area during heavy rains. Action will be taken against the violators. Whereas we will take extra precautions, especially on weekends and no tourists will be allowed to pass through the dam road,” said Rajendra Kachare, sub-divisional officer Bhor.

The group had gone to Varandha Ghat via Bhor-Nigudghar Road in the morning despite the ban on vehicles in Varandha Ghat. Around 8:30 am, the driver lost control at a bend between the villages of Warwand and Shirgaon. Due to this, the car fell into the water of the Neera Deoghar Dam, which is 250 feet deep.

Akshay and Harshpreet, who drowned in the accident, were engaged and soon were going to get married.

“There is ban on all private vehicles passing through the Varandha Ghat and we local villagers along with the police keep a close watch on tourists. Despite that on Saturday early morning this car passed through the Nigudghar barricades, which is unfortunate,” said Vilas Gaikwad a local villager of Nigudghar.

