Three-language policy panel gets second extension, to submit report by Feb 4

Pune: The Maharashtra government has granted a second one-month extension to the expert committee studying the implementation of the three-language policy in state schools under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Maharashtra government has granted a second one-month extension to the expert committee studying the implementation of the three-language policy in state schools under NEP 2020.

Order issued by Tushar Mahajan, deputy secretary, Government of Maharashtra, on Thursday, stated, “The state government has extended the committee’s tenure by one month, from January 5 to February 4, 2026, to enable further deliberations and analysis of responses received through questionnaires and public feedback on the committee’s website. The committee has been directed to submit its report by February 4, 2026.”

The committee, chaired by educationist and economist Narendra Jadhav, was constituted through a government resolution dated June 30, 2025, to examine how the three-language policy should be implemented in Maharashtra’s schools. Its members were appointed on September 5, 2025.

During the panel’s first meeting at the Maharashtra Primary Education Council in Mumbai on September 17, 2025, it was decided that members would conduct field visits at eight locations across the state to gather views from political leaders, education experts, institutional representatives, parent-teacher associations, intellectuals, and activists.

As per the September 5, 2025 government resolution, the committee was required to submit its report within three months, by December 4, 2025. Following a request from Jadhav, the government granted a one-month extension till January 4, 2026, through an order issued on December 15, 2025.

Subsequently, citing ongoing public consultations and the need for detailed deliberations on responses received through questionnaires and feedback submitted on the committee’s website, the state accepted the extension sought by Jadhav sought an additional extension and . Acting on this request, the state government has extended the committee’s tenure from January 5 to February 4, 2026.

According to the recent government resolution, the extension has been granted to allow in-depth analysis and discussion of feedback received from various sections of society. The committee has been directed to submit its final report by February 4.

The three-language policy remains a sensitive and widely debated issue in Maharashtra, with significant political, cultural, and educational implications. The committee’s recommendations are expected to play a key role in shaping the state’s approach to its implementation.