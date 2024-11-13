Three-term MLA locked in triangular fight in Khadakwasla

The Khadakwasla assembly constituency – with 14 contenders vying for the seat – is poised for an intense three-way contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and three-term MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP)’s Sachin Dodke, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS’s) Mayuresh Wanjale. Adding to the complexity is the discontent among local BJP leaders over Tapkir’s renomination, and a sense of anti-incumbency may affect his base. (HT PHOTO)

Once the stronghold of the NCP (undivided), Khadakwasla has been the BJP’s stronghold since the last three assembly elections with Bhimrao Tapkir being the successful face since 2012. In the last assembly election in 2019, Tapkir defeated Dodke by a narrow margin of 2,595 votes. Set against the backdrop of the longstanding BJP-NCP rivalry, the 2024 assembly election will see added competition in the form of Mayuresh Wanjale – son of late MLA Ramesh Wanjale who won the seat for MNS in 2009. So Tapkir is set to face not only his traditional rival Dodke who remained loyal to Sharad Pawar after the split in the NCP but also the rising support for Mayuresh Wanjale.

With NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar scheduled to hold rallies for Dodke, NCP (SP) hopes to reclaim what has long been considered one of its traditional strongholds. However, internal divisions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance could impact Dodke’s campaign, especially with Congress candidate Rahul Mate contesting as an independent and the presence of factions within the NCP.

Khadakwasla is a mixed constituency with urban and rural areas. The urban areas are Dhankawdi, Ambegaon, Sinhagad Road, Warje, Nanded City and Katraj while the rural areas are Khed, Shivapur and villages around Khadakwasla and Sinhagad.

Kedar Mane, a resident of Kirkatwadi, said, “This is a constituency with unmet needs. We face issues like 24/7 water supply shortage, flash floods, and severe traffic congestion on Sinhagad Road. Local voters are calling for solutions to these basic infrastructure problems.”

As all three candidates intensify their respective campaigns, voters in Khadakwasla appear to be at the centre of a close and unpredictable race that could reshape the constituency’s political future.