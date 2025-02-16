TOD meters threaten zero electricity bills under PM Surya Ghar Scheme, say consumers

Consumers rue that the installation of time of day (TOD) meters by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has failed the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana to install solar systems in one crore homes to reduce electricity bills to zero. They claim that though the smart meters will track electricity generation, bills have to be paid as usual. Consumers rue that TOD has failed Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana to install solar systems in one crore homes to reduce electricity bills to zero. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In the Pune circle, 31,000 TOD meters have already been installed.

Earlier, consumers who had put up solar systems at home had to only pay for units used more than generated under solar power.

Units generated more than used were credited to their account to be paid by the power utility at the year’s end. Smart meters will facilitate accurate power generation and usage.

According to the Rooftop Regulations 2019, electricity used during the day (9am-5pm) will be adjusted against the solar power generated at that time. Any extra power generated will be counted as off-peak electricity. However, no adjustment will be provided for electricity used during peak hours (6pm-9am). Since solar power is mainly generated between 9am-5pm and domestic consumers mostly use electricity between 6pm-9am, they will not benefit much from the TOD meters.

In its latest electricity tariff proposal, MSEDCL has officially set off-peak hours from 9am-5pm. If solar electricity generated during this period is not used at the same time, it will only be recorded in the consumer’s account. At the end of the year, MSEDCL will pay for 88% of the remaining units at a rate of ₹3 to ₹3.50 per unit. However, consumers will still have to pay for the electricity used during prime hours (6pm-9am). Hence, consumers who expected their solar system to eliminate their electricity bill may not see the savings they hoped for.

A senior MSEDCL official said, “The central scheme will not be affected by the proposal of MSEDCL to fix electricity tariffs. Household consumers who generate excess electricity from rooftop solar systems over their own consumption will get paid for it.”

Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Nagarik Manch, said, “Solar energy is produced during the day, while most electricity is used between 6pm and 9am. Electricity used during these peak hours will be charged at full rates. MSEDCL’s tariff proposal states that consumers will get around ₹3 to ₹3.5 per unit for surplus off-peak electricity at the end of the year. Installing solar systems was meant to bring electricity bills to zero. However, the new TOD meters may prevent consumers from getting the benefit.”

The activist said that MSEDCL’s plan puts consumers and its businesses at risk.

“Consumers should oppose the electricity tariff increase proposal by Monday. They should demand bill as per the previous system despite installation of smart meter,” he said.