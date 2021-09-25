Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Toll collection to continue at Khed-Shivapur: NHAI

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Employees of the contractor at the Khed-Shivapur toll booth maintained that they have not yet received any instructions to stop toll collection. Toll collection will continue as there is no order to stop it, yet, they said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PUNE Despite the announcement of suspension of toll at Khed-Shivapur on Satara road by Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari during his visit to Pune on Friday, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) clarified that citizens will not get any such concession as the contractor will be replaced by the authority itself.

NHAI general manager and project director Suhas Chitnis cleared the air and said, “What Gadkari said was that instead of the contractor, NHAI will collect toll from vehicles till the costs incurred are recovered. Citizens will not get any waiver. We will soon complete the administrative process to handover the toll collection to NHAI.”

Meanwhile, employees of the contractor at the Khed-Shivapur toll booth maintained that they have not yet received any instructions to stop toll collection. Toll collection will continue as there is no order to stop it, yet, they said.

Owing to the delay in completion of works, Gadkari on Friday had said, “NHAI will carry out the remaining works on Satara road. It is expected that the work will be completed either by December this year or by February next year.”

