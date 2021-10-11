Tourist spots in Lonavla, Maval to reopen from October 12

In a spot of cheer ahead of the festive season, all tourist spots in Lonavla and Maval districts are set to open from October 12 following directives issued by the district collector. The Pune district administration in its order dated October 10 has announced reopening of all tourist spots in Lonavla and Khandala. These districts are famous for their many forts (Lohagad), caves (Bhaja and Karla) and dams (Bhushi) apart from tourist attractions such as Tiger Point and Duke’s Nose, all of which draw huge crowds on holidays and over weekends. Over the past fortnight, the police have put up check posts at these places and barricaded roads leading to them however starting Tuesday, tourists will be able to enter these areas as well.

Lonavla’s tourist belt includes Lonavla city, Lonavla rural, Kamshet and the Vadgaon and Maval police station areas whereas multiple tourist spots are located at and around Lonavla hill station. These picnic spots are accessible and frequented by Mumbaikars as well as Punekars during the rainy season. Over the past many months of the Covid-19 lockdown, over 60,000 residents of Lonavla whose livelihoods depend on tourism have suffered huge losses. Following news of the reopening, tourists have already started arriving in droves with most hotels booked before the weekend, according to local police in Lonavla city.

Police inspector Dilip Pawar from Lonavla city, said, “We have removed extra police bandobast at tourist areas and also the barricades following orders. Now there are no restrictions on tourists visiting these areas. Crowds have started thronging the city with more and more people heading towards Bhushi dam and Tiger Point.” The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has also started value adding to their resorts in tourist areas, offering guests winter packages with complimentary breakfast etc.

Tourist places in Lonavla were completely shut during the lockdown with vehicles entering the town being thoroughly checked.