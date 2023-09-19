Tourists complain about illegal fees charged by locals at Tamhini, Lonavla

Popular tourist spots around Pune like Tamhini ghat, Mulshi, and parts of Lonavla fall under the Forest Department’s jurisdiction. Many tourists flock to these places on weekends, and Andharban-Tamhini is among the most popular places that are being regulated by the Pune Forest Department. However, this year, some tourists have experienced a situation where local villagers, and farmers who own private properties near the forest area, were asking for money from the tourists. Local villagers, and farmers who own private properties near the forest area, were asking for money from the tourists (HT PHOTO)

Many tourists have raised this issue with the authorities; however, no formal complaint was registered by the department.

Rahul Mane, a travel enthusiast said, “I visited the Andhrban forest area with my 2-3 friends early in September. When we arrived at the hike starting spot, 4 to 5 locals approached us and demanded 50 rupees from each of us as entry fees. We were told that unless we paid the fees, we would not be allowed to proceed with the hike. We left the area without paying them after an argument.”

Another individual Abhijit Khot, stated, “When our excursion came to an end, some locals approached us and asked for money, claiming to be permitted by the Forest Department to do so. They refused to show us their ID card when we asked for it.”

This issue is not restricted to the Tamhini forest reserve; it may also be found in other destinations where the Forest Department has authority. Citizens suggested that the Forest Department take stringent action against individuals who mislead the tourists.

R N Rathod forest guard from Sudhagad Wildlife Sanctuary said, “We have received several complaints from tourists, that locals are charging fees before entering and exiting from the forest areas. There is a private property of former MLA Sharad Dhamale before the starting point of the Andharban trek, and locals charge ₹50 for entering to forest area.

After receiving such complaints, we called a meeting with villagers to discuss the issue. However, there was no response from them. We are planning for a second meeting with them, maybe by the end of this month or at the beginning of October.”

Tushar Chavan, conservator of forest (wildlife), Pune Forest Department said, “So far, our office hasn’t received any formal complaint about this. We have clearly displayed guidelines in areas where citizens are charged fees for entry. The agency does not levy any fees in other sectors. If a tourist encounters such behaviour, he or she must notify the forest authorities on duty or the department. There is also a forest helpline number 1926 where tourists may voice their grievances.”