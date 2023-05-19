Two Pune cops suspended for accepting bribe from traffic violators

In a video that has surfaced on social media, two traffic police officers were seen accepting bribes from traffic violators at Gangadham – Aai Mata Mandir Road under the Swargate traffic division. The incident occurred on May 17.

The concerned police officers have been suspended with immediate effect, said deputy commissioner of police, Vijaykumar Magar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The suspended officers have been identified as police sub-inspector Gaurav Ramesh Ubhe and police constable Balu Dada Yede.

The concerned police officers have been suspended with immediate effect, said deputy commissioner of police, Vijaykumar Magar.

In the footage, it is evident that the officers did not provide any official documentation or receipts to the drivers as they accepted the money.

Deputy commissioner Vijaykumar Magar, recognising the severity of the situation, wasted no time in suspending the two policemen.

The swift action taken by the authorities demonstrates a strong commitment to maintaining the integrity and public trust within the police force, said officials.

An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the full extent of the officers’ involvement in bribery.