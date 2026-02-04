Traffic cops reward rule-abiding citizens with roses and pens

As part of the Road Safety Month campaign, the Bharati Vidyapeeth Traffic Police Division felicitated commuters found obeying traffic laws with a rose and a pen at major junctions in the Katraj–Bharati Vidyapeeth division. Led by assistant police inspector (API) Priyanka Gore, the campaign has been underway since January 1 and focuses on positive reinforcement rather than penalties. Led by assistant police inspector (API) Priyanka Gore, the campaign has been underway since January 1 and focuses on positive reinforcement rather than penalties. (HT)

Gore said adherence to traffic laws not only saves people from paying fines, but also helps prevent accidents and save lives. “Instead of only penalising violators, we wanted to appreciate those who follow the law every day. We frequently come across commuters talking on mobile phones while driving, triple-seat riding on two-wheelers, vehicles stopping on zebra crossings, riding without helmets and cases of drunk driving. These violations are dangerous and often lead to fatal accidents,” she said.

As part of the awareness drive, Gore and her team have visited colleges, schools, housing societies, traffic junctions and signal points to educate citizens about traffic safety norms and the consequences of violations.

“Being stopped by the police usually makes people nervous, but I was pleasantly surprised when I was given a rose for wearing a helmet and following the signal. It motivates us to continue following the rules,” said IT professional Rohan Patil on Tuesday.

Homemaker Aparna Singh said, “This is a very thoughtful initiative. Appreciating good behaviour creates awareness without fear and also sets an example for others on the road.”

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav, under whose guidance the campaign is being conducted, said such initiatives help build trust between citizens and the police. “Encouraging and acknowledging law-abiding citizens creates a culture of discipline and respect for traffic rules.”