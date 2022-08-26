Traffic dept, PMC to install 100 booths
The traffic police on duty face summer heat, rainy season and cold weather conditions which affects their health. Traffic regulation would be much easy and it will give the policemen the necessary comfort, says official
The traffic department along with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will install 100 booths to check traffic congestion on various major and internal roads in the city. The traffic department has reasoned that the booths will have policemen present at those important roads, junctions and streets in the city which have heavy traffic but have been left unmanned due to a lack of planning and surveillance by the city traffic branch.
Rahul Shrirame, DCP (traffic), said, “The traffic police on duty face summer heat, rainy season and cold weather conditions which affects their health. Traffic regulation would be much easy and it will give the policemen the necessary comfort. Currently, we have ten such booths in our possession.”
However, the PMC decision has received in-house opposition from the anti-encroachment department which stated that the civic body has not taken permission to install the booths and their positioning on public properties would amount to encroachment.
Madhav Jagtap, head of PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “It is inappropriate to install the booths in public places and it amounts to encroachment. Prior permission has not been taken for the same.”
Saleem Mulla, a social activist, has welcomed the move and said, “It shows that the government bodies are ready to implement new ideas aimed at reforming the lives of traffic policemen which will also bring about decongestion in the city through timely and effective traffic policing.”
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
