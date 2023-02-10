Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Traffic diversions on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday

Traffic diversions on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday

pune news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 11:05 PM IST

MSRDC will be launching an overhead gantry work at Kalamboli entrance on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on February 12

Traffic diversions on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be launching an overhead gantry work at Kalamboli entrance on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on February 12, Sunday for which traffic diversions will be put in place between 12 pm and 3 pm. A detailed circular was issued by MSRDC on Friday.

“The lanes starting from Kalamboli going towards Pune will remain shut from 12 pm to 3 pm. While the traffic will be diverted during this period via Kalamboli village to Panvel Circle to Hotel Devanshi Inn through Panvel Ramp on the Pune-Mumbai expressway,” read the circular.

For the help commuters can contact MSRDC control room at 9822498224 or 9833498334.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP