Traffic in old Katraj ghat road diverted from Dec 3

Pune: In wake of ongoing roadworks at the Katraj to Shinde wadi Road, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Wednesday issued orders to make the old Katraj ghat tunnel road a one-way commute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, the road department is carrying out maintenance works with the road being totally relayed. Accordingly, to avoid traffic congestion the decision has been taken.

The diversions will come into effect from December 3 and is likely to go on till the end of the year. The traffic flow coming from Satara towards Pune will be shut in the old Katraj road and will be diverted through the new Katraj tunnel road.

If both sides of the road are kept open, there will be daily traffic congestion and the risk of accidents in the ghat section. Given this, officials have decided to maintain a one-way traffic flow on the old Katraj ghat road.

Vehicle traffic from Satara will be diverted from the new Katraj tunnel to the Navale Bridge bypass highway via the Dari Pool bridge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}