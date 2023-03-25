Traffic police dragged on car’s bonnet; offender nabbed

PUNE:

A traffic personnel at Khadki was reportedly dragged on the bonnet of a car for around 100 metres on Friday night, as he attempted to stop the driver for violating traffic rules, police said.

The accused, identified as Suraj Jadhav (29), a resident of Mamrudi was duly arrested by the police.

The incident occurred near Church Chowk, opposite the Khadki police station on Friday at around 8:50 pm. The traffic constable Ganesh Rabade (33) was deputed to the Khadki traffic department.

Traffic police installed barricades near the Khadki railway underpass to help with traffic flow. At that time, traffic officer Rabade noticed a car cutting the lane.

Upon noticing the violation, he tried to halt the car, but the driver tried to evade the onrushing car. In order to save himself, Rabade jumped onto the bonnet of the car and the driver dragged him for over 100 metres.

Police informed that passersby and other police eventually intervened and forced the driver to stop. The police constable, Rabade, sustained injuries to both knees during the incident and has filed a complaint with the Khadki police station.

Shamal Patil, a police sub-inspector, said, “A car driver dragged our traffic cop for over 100 metres on the car’s bonnet when traffic police attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. We have filed a case under the appropriate sections and arrested the accused.”

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353,332 and 336 and further investigation is underway.