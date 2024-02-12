Traffic police sent proposal to revoke license of those not paid fines

To streamline errant traffic violations, Pune traffic police are initiating punitive action against those flouting traffic rules. This action is undertaken through online e-challan methods all across the city. However, it is found that between January 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024, 2.50 lakh traffic violators have not paid the fine amount. Now, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has proposed to revoke driving licenses of such frequent violators, If the fine is not paid. (HT PHOTO)

Those riding helmetless on two-wheelers constitute the highest number of violators across the city and ₹12.56 crore fine is yet to be recovered from such drivers.

Now, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has proposed to revoke driving licenses of such frequent violators, If the fine is not paid.

As per the information given by the Pune traffic police department, around 2,88,490 Punekars violated traffic norms in Pune city jurisdiction during the given timeframe, and police personnel have imposed heavy fines on them. Out of the total fine of ₹14.25 crore which has been imposed on the drivers who break the rules, only ₹1.69 crore has been paid to the traffic police department as of now.

Shashikant Borate, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) said, “There is a large number of pending dues from commuters who have violated the traffic rules and are yet to pay the fines. So a Lok Adalat is scheduled on March 3 wherein the violators can avail of some concessions to pay the fines. However, if the fines are not paid, the violator’s licences might be revoked under certain restrictions in the Motor Vehicle Act.”

“The reckless drivers have paid only ₹1.69 crore this year but the fine of ₹12.56 crore is still pending and they will be given an understanding by the court soon. We have also sent a proposal with the list of names who have repeatedly broken traffic rules to Pune RTO for revoking their licenses if the fine is not paid in the given period,” said a senior police official from the traffic police department on condition of anonymity.

He further added that many bike riders have been penalised by the traffic police administration for riding a bike without a helmet.

“As many as 2,50,000 citizens have not yet paid the fine of around ₹12.56 crore crore The number of bike riders riding without helmets has increased in the city. Drivers are travelling without helmets despite repeated awareness about helmet use for safety. A fine of ₹500 is collected from such drivers. Bikers are largely disobeying the rules and so the penalty for not having a helmet is the highest.” he added.

Kiran Pisal, a citizen, stated, “I was fined ₹500 for riding without a helmet a few months ago, but I was unaware of it because I did not update my mobile number registered with the RTO. But later, I found out about the fine from one of the traffic cops, and I promptly paid it.”