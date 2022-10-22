Traffic signal maintenance responsibility of police stations: Chandrakant Patil

District guardian minister Chandrakant Patil took a review of the traffic situation in the city and held a meeting with police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Saturday. He said that the police stations will have to take charge of the traffic signals in their jurisdiction. “It is not the duty of the traffic branch alone to look after the regulation and manning of traffic at signals,” Patil said.

“Traffic signals are the responsibility of the respective police station and that role cannot be abdicated. A circular regarding the role of police stations for looking after the traffic signals under their jurisdiction has been issued by the police commissioner,” he said.

Patil further explained that the discussion of resolving traffic problems included a detailed presentation on the issues related to potholes, rainwater accumulation and decongestion.

Since the past few months, the city’s traffic situation has worsened with commuting time having more than doubled on most stretches.

“Important decisions have been taken by the city police to tackle the traffic issue in Pune,” Patil said.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the Pune police commissioner appointing DCP (EOW and cyber cell ) Bhagyashree Navtake to look after the traffic department in addition to DCP ( traffic ) Rahul Srirame, who has been the incharge of the traffic police department for the past two years.

The city police were criticised on social media for inept handling of the traffic crisis and absence of traffic cops on the roads leading to chaos and jams.