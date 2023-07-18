Home / Cities / Pune News / Trekker passes away near Bhimashankar

Trekker passes away near Bhimashankar

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 18, 2023 12:25 AM IST

A group of hikers had organised a 25-kilometre trek that began in Pune and ended at the renowned Bhimashankar temple

PUNE

According to police, the group began trekking from Malgeon Budruk in the Maval area at 6:45 am on Sunday and Patil collapsed and fell unconscious near Bhimashankar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
In a tragic turn of events, Ramesh Bhagwan Patil, a 57-year-old Pimple Nilakh resident, passed away while trekking from Pune to Bhimashankar on Sunday.

Patil reportedly fell unconscious during the return journey, according to officials. His fellow trekkers rushed him to a nearby hospital, however, the victim was declared dead upon arrival.

The expedition was organised by a trekker organisation led by Subhash Salgaonkar.

According to police, the group began trekking from Malgeon Budruk in the Maval area at 6:45 am on Sunday and Patil collapsed and fell unconscious near Bhimashankar at around 2:30 p.m. Prima facie, he died as a result of a cardiac arrest, police informed.

