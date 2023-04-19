23-year-old woman dies after falling from fourth floor in Pune

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old woman lost her life after falling from her balcony while attempting to retrieve clothes from a lower floor in Kirkatwadi on Tuesday.

23-year-old woman lost her life after falling from fourth floor in Pune (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The deceased has been identified as Akansha Singh. According to police information, she was alone at home when she noticed some of her dried clothes were lying on the lower floor balcony. As the flat downstairs was locked, she tied a saree to the fourth floor’s balcony and attempted to disembark. However, she lost her balance during the descent and fell down from the fourth floor.

The victim had been staying with her cousins in Kirkatwadi. After the incident, residents immediately contacted the police and her relatives. She was rushed to Sassoon Hospital for further treatment, where doctors announced her dead. In this context, the Haveli Police Station has opened an accidental death investigation.