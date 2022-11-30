Trail run conducted from Range Hill car depot to Range Hill metro station

The work of the Range Hill Metro car depot has been completed and trial run was conducted from the depot to Range Hill Metro Station on Tuesday.

At 5:15 pm the metro train left the depot and reached the metro station at 5.35 pm. In the next few days, trial runs will be conducted from the depot to Shivajinagar metro station and this will be extended up to Civil Court metro station.

Brijesh Dixit, MD Maha-Metro said, “The trial run from Range Hill Metro car depot to the Range Hill metro station was conducted on Tuesday. Soon, we will do trial runs from Phugewadi to Civil Court station.”