Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Trail run conducted from Range Hill car depot to Range Hill metro station

Trail run conducted from Range Hill car depot to Range Hill metro station

pune news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The work of the Range Hill Metro car depot has been completed and trial run was conducted from the depot to Range Hill Metro Station on Tuesday

The work of the Range Hill Metro car depot has been completed and trial run was conducted from the depot to Range Hill Metro Station on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

The work of the Range Hill Metro car depot has been completed and trial run was conducted from the depot to Range Hill Metro Station on Tuesday.

At 5:15 pm the metro train left the depot and reached the metro station at 5.35 pm. In the next few days, trial runs will be conducted from the depot to Shivajinagar metro station and this will be extended up to Civil Court metro station.

Brijesh Dixit, MD Maha-Metro said, “The trial run from Range Hill Metro car depot to the Range Hill metro station was conducted on Tuesday. Soon, we will do trial runs from Phugewadi to Civil Court station.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP