Training academy tightens safety protocols after aircraft incidents

Following recent incidents involving its training aircraft, including a crash landing near Baramati last month, Redbird Flight Training Academy has strengthened safety oversight and introduced additional measures aimed at enhancing operational safety across its training bases. A training aircraft operated by the academy made a crash landing near Gojubavi village, close to Baramati airport, on May 13 after reportedly developing a technical snag shortly after take-off. (HT FILE)

Academy officials said enhanced safety briefings, refresher programmes and standardisation sessions have been rolled out for instructors, student pilots and operational personnel to reinforce operational discipline and ensure adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A training aircraft operated by the academy made a crash landing near Gojubavi village, close to Baramati airport, on May 13 after reportedly developing a technical snag shortly after take-off.

According to officials, revised training modules place greater emphasis on situational awareness, risk assessment, decision-making under pressure and fostering a proactive safety-reporting culture.

Ashwani Acharya, chief executive officer of Redbird Flight Training Academy, said, “Redbird Flight Training Academy has always remained committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance. Following the recent incident, the academy has further strengthened its operational oversight and safety framework across all its bases.”

He said the academy has reviewed and updated its SOPs where required to further strengthen safety and compliance.

The changes include enhanced flight authorisation and supervision procedures, additional briefing and debriefing requirements, stronger risk-assessment protocols, revised safety reporting mechanisms, and improved documentation and monitoring of training flights and maintenance activities.

Founded by aviation entrepreneur Sanjay Mandavia Mann, Redbird Flight Training Academy is among the largest flight training organisations in India.

A comprehensive internal review conducted after the recent incidents examined operational practices, maintenance procedures, training standards, supervision systems and safety oversight mechanisms. The academy has also increased the frequency of internal safety audits, aircraft inspections and maintenance reviews, while introducing enhanced engineering oversight and preventive monitoring measures to improve operational reliability and strengthen its safety assurance system.