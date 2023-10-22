Training aircraft crashes in Baramati, second such incident in a week

A pilot-cum-instructor and co-pilot were injured after a training aircraft crashed during an emergency landing near Gojubavi village in Baramati, Pune district, early Sunday morning.

The aircraft Tecnam P-2008 belongs to Redbird Flight Training Academy, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The aircraft Tecnam P-2008 belongs to Redbird Flight Training Academy, said officials.

The injured flight instructor has been identified as Ayan Amar Das, while the trainee pilot has been identified as Parvati Vinod Nair.

Prabhakar More, police inspector, said, “The training aircraft crashed while it was making an emergency landing at around 6:40 am. The injured were taken to the hospital.”

The aircraft crashed into the field owned by Nandu Bhure in survey number 248 which is an open space.

According to Datta Lendve, police sub-inspector, the investigative officer, the pilot and co-pilot suffered minor injuries. “Both have sustained minor injuries and are currently taking treatment at the government medical college in Baramati,” he said.

“The aircraft belongs to Redbird Flight Training Academy, which has around 400 students on its rolls undergoing aviation training, “ Lendve said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is second such incident within a week involving the academy’s training aircraft. On October 19, pilot and co-pilot were injured after the aircraft crash-landed near Katfal village due to an engine failure.

According to Redbird Training Academy, it has ordered a probe into the latest incident while the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will also investigate the issue.

A statement issued by the DGCA stated, “A training aircraft crashed on Sunday morning in Maharashtra’s Pune district. Both the instructor and trainee are safe. The site is two miles north of Baramati Airfield. DAS (Mumbai) is carrying out further investigation.”

Karan Mann, official of Redbird Flights Academy, said, “It was a precautionary forced landing by the pilot who felt a technical snag in the aircraft and found open space to do an emergency landing. We have ordered a probe and the DGCA is also investigating the incident.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The previous accident was caused by to malfunction in the engine,” he added.

According to Mann, the trainee pilots are new and hence go for hard landing due to inexperience which leads to accidents.

Redbird Flight Training Academy started its operations in Baramati three years ago and boasts an impressive fleet of 42 aircraft stationed at its seven bases.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON