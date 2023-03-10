Trains to now run at 130 kmph speed between Pune and Daund

A large number of trains running daily from north to south and vice-versa which pass through the Pune to Daund section will now be benefitted and passengers will be able to reach their destinations earlier as the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) has permitted the trains to run between Pune and Daund at a speed of 130 kmph, up from the current speed of 110 kmph.

The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) has permitted the trains to run between Pune and Daund at a speed of 130 kmph, up from the current speed of 110 kmph. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indu Dubey, Pune divisional railway manager, said, “We had applied to the CRS for permission for running the trains at a speed of 130 kmph on the Pune to Daund section, and we have got it. Now after final inspection, the actual change of speed will start and this will reduce the time of this train journey by 15 to 20 minutes, providing relief to passengers.”

According to the information shared by the Pune railway division, Pune is a major division for train operations under the central railway (CR). The Pune railway division has completed electrification and line-doubling work along the Pune to Daund section, which is why trains can now run on this section at a speed of 130 kmph. The Pune division had recently applied to the CRS for permission. Before giving permission, the CRS checked the signalling system, railway route works engineering, and other factors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While passengers are happy about the decision, Shailesh Kshirsagar, a regular passenger on this route, said, “I often travel from Pune to Solapur via Daund and many a time, the trains halt for a long time. If their speed is increased, it will certainly reduce the overall journey time.”