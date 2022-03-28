Transformer replaced; power supply restored in Bhosari

Domestic, commercial and industrial customers in the Bhosari area, who were getting a 12-hours rotational power supply since March 23, heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday, as the power transformer was replaced at 6.50 am at the Bhosari sub-station of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MSETCL had assured of power restoration from March 26, however it took additional 12 hours to restore the power.

Uday Bhosale, engineer, Bhosari division, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), said, “One 100kv transformer was replaced and power supply was restored this morning. Power transformers do not damage frequently, but in two or three years such incidents are reported. MSETCL has informed that one more 100kv transformer will be added in eight days and it will act as a standby power transformer.”

At least 60,000 consumers in Bhosari and Akurdi, were severely affected by a power outage as a 100 MVA capacity power transformer broke down at the 220KV substation on March 23.

Sandeep Belsare, president of Small Scale Industries Association of Pimpri Chinchwad, said, “At 6:50 am work of replacing the transformer was completed. Since Wednesday, majority of industrialists were working with help from generators as power was supplied rotationally.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There was one more 100KV transformer (stand by transformer) which was under repair in March 2021 and it is still not placed. That’s why load shedding occurred when another 100kv supply was damaged on Wednesday. The engineer has not informed regarding whether they have placed a stand by transformer,” added Belsare.

In the last few days, in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Bhosari, the work required heavy load electricity and many industrialist generators were not able to fulfil the requirement.

“The majority of losses happened on Wednesday. On Thursday it was all chaos as industrialists were clueless regarding power supply during the daytime,” said Belsare.

“On Friday and Saturday work continued at the place where power supply was available and few made use of generators. The problem occurred where power was supplied after 8 pm and workers were not ready to come at night time to perform their duty,” added Belsare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 7,000 industrial consumers were affected in MIDC, Bhosari.