Transgender, 9 aides booked for assault in Pune
A Transgender person along with nine others have been booked for attempted assault on woman runs a YouTube channel, said officials on Sunday
The main accused has been identified as Sagar Popat Shinde alias Shivlaxmi Zalte.
Police sub-inspector Mahesh Chavan from Visharntwadi police station said that a transgender along with nine others attacked the complainant for spreading false information about them. The incident took place on June 23 at 12 pm
A case under sections 324, 323, 504, 506, 500, 501, 342, 355,143,147, and 149 (for breaching peace, intimidation and rioting) of IPC has been registered at Visharntwadi police station.
State calls Pythagoras theorem ‘fake news’, proposes to teach Manusmriti under NEP
Bengaluru A fresh controversy has erupted in Karnataka's primary and secondary education as a 'position paper on knowledge of India' proposes that students not merely accept contents of textbooks as “infallible truth” and question how “fake news”, such as Pythagoras theorem, apple falling on Newton's head and other issues, are “created and propagated.” HT has seen a copy of this paper. Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh could not be reached for comment.
Senior citizen struggles to get an FIR registered in cheating case
A former official of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (64), Kailas Baburao Deshmukh, is awaiting a police probe into Rs 20 lakh investment he had made in a private company in May 2014 till June 2014 where he was promised high returns on investment. He had given a written application to the police, but a first information report (FIR) is yet to be registered.
Ludhiana: 4 days after explosion in boiler, factory owner, manager booked
Four days after a boiler in a dying factory exploded, leading to the death of a labourer, police booked the owner of the unit. One person was also injured in the incident. The accused have been identified as Ajay Gupta, the factory owner, and the manager, Paramjit Singh. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Dhananji Rai of Kuliyewal village, who is brother of the victim Deepak Kumar.
Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹1 crore from Pune jeweller
PUNE The Pune rural police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a jeweller based in Shirur. Gaikwad has been identified as Rahul Sukhdeo Gaikwad, a resident of Kohkadi village in Parner tehsil of the Ahmednagar district, who allegedly made a call to a jeweller Vaibhav Khabiya on July 4. As per the complainant, he had received a call from an unknown number on July 4.
GADVASU celebrates National Fish Farmers Day
National Fish Farmers Day was celebrated by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday. Meera D Ansal, dean, college of fisheries, GADVASU, said that over the last four decades, total fish production of the country has increased from 2.44 to 14.16 million tones (mt) in 2019-20, with corresponding increase in inland sector contribution from 36% (0.88 mt) to 73.65% (10.43 mt).
