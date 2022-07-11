Transgender, 9 aides booked for assault in Pune

A Transgender person along with nine others have been booked for attempted assault on woman runs a YouTube channel, said officials on Sunday

The main accused has been identified as Sagar Popat Shinde alias Shivlaxmi Zalte.

Police sub-inspector Mahesh Chavan from Visharntwadi police station said that a transgender along with nine others attacked the complainant for spreading false information about them. The incident took place on June 23 at 12 pm

A case under sections 324, 323, 504, 506, 500, 501, 342, 355,143,147, and 149 (for breaching peace, intimidation and rioting) of IPC has been registered at Visharntwadi police station.