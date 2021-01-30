Transporters’ assoc opposes scrapping of 15-year-old vehicles

After the central transport ministry declared the scrapping of vehicles 15 years-old and more, the transporters’ association in the state has strongly opposed the decision.

In a letter written to union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the Maharashtra state goods and passenger transport association has demanded an alternative to scrapping of vehicles.

“The decision taken by the union transport ministry is unfair and needs a rethink as lives of millions of people are dependent on it. There are a large number of people across the country who earn their daily bread and butter through autorickshaws, trucks, transport vehicles, buses and other private vehicles. Most of them have vehicles above 15 years of age and suddenly scrapping the vehicle will impact them financially. Already all of us are struggling to recover from losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Baba Shinde, president of the association.

“Earlier the government told us to covert to CNG, so we accepted that decision and most of the vehicles installed CNG kits. We have requested Gadkari to arrange a meeting with the association to try and find a solution,” added Shinde.