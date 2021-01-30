IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Transporters’ assoc opposes scrapping of 15-year-old vehicles
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Transporters’ assoc opposes scrapping of 15-year-old vehicles

In a letter written to union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the Maharashtra state goods and passenger transport association has demanded an alternative to scrapping of vehicles
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspodent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:28 PM IST

After the central transport ministry declared the scrapping of vehicles 15 years-old and more, the transporters’ association in the state has strongly opposed the decision.

In a letter written to union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the Maharashtra state goods and passenger transport association has demanded an alternative to scrapping of vehicles.

“The decision taken by the union transport ministry is unfair and needs a rethink as lives of millions of people are dependent on it. There are a large number of people across the country who earn their daily bread and butter through autorickshaws, trucks, transport vehicles, buses and other private vehicles. Most of them have vehicles above 15 years of age and suddenly scrapping the vehicle will impact them financially. Already all of us are struggling to recover from losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Baba Shinde, president of the association.

“Earlier the government told us to covert to CNG, so we accepted that decision and most of the vehicles installed CNG kits. We have requested Gadkari to arrange a meeting with the association to try and find a solution,” added Shinde.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: To succeed one has to continue investing in oneself

By Nipun Dharmadhikari
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:40 PM IST
I got a call from an acquaintance more than a year back
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Transporters’ assoc opposes scrapping of 15-year-old vehicles

By HT Correspodent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:28 PM IST
In a letter written to union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the Maharashtra state goods and passenger transport association has demanded an alternative to scrapping of vehicles
READ FULL STORY
Close
The crime branch officials stated that the hookah flavours banned under law were being sold openly at the sites and eight offences have been registered against the accused under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA Act). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The crime branch officials stated that the hookah flavours banned under law were being sold openly at the sites and eight offences have been registered against the accused under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA Act). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Eight hookah joints raided in Pune for illegal tobacco sale

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:27 PM IST
The joints raided are located in Koregaon Park, Camp, Salisbury Park, Swargate and Chatuhshrungi areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
The crackdown began at 8 am when the shops were closed amidst presence of police bandobast. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The crackdown began at 8 am when the shops were closed amidst presence of police bandobast. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Pune civic body undertakes anti-encroachment drive on NIBM road

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Shopkeepers who encroached upon the space in front of their enterprise were challaned 5,000 each and their goods were confiscated
READ FULL STORY
Close
A raid was carried out at one of the most infamous matka dens operational in camp in Modikhana. (HT PHOTO)
A raid was carried out at one of the most infamous matka dens operational in camp in Modikhana. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune police, crime branch arrest 466 persons in combing operation

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Combing operation included seizure of firearms and arrest of criminals under arms act which includes action under Section 122 and also action against externed criminals under Section 142 of IPC
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SPPU, PMC to provide free tuition to 100 SC, 50 open students

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) social welfare department, together, will provide free tuition to 100 schedule caste, and 50 open category students, for competitive examinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee in personal protective equipment (PPE) removes vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a visual inspection machine inside a lab at Serum Institute of India. (REUTERS)
An employee in personal protective equipment (PPE) removes vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a visual inspection machine inside a lab at Serum Institute of India. (REUTERS)
pune news

CFR in Pune goes past 4%; 471 new Covid cases

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Of the 21 deaths reported within 24 hours, 17 are from Pune city, three from Pune rural and one from PCMC
READ FULL STORY
Close
With more sites opening up for the Covid-19 vaccination, more healthcare workers are being vaccinated in the district. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
With more sites opening up for the Covid-19 vaccination, more healthcare workers are being vaccinated in the district. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

87% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated on Friday, zero AEFI reported

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The district has seen a growing positive response to the Covid-19 vaccination, as 87% of the targeted beneficiaries got vaccinated on Friday - 88% in Pune city; 99% from PCMC and 83% from Pune rural
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Covid impact: Pune RTO issues fewer licences in 2020 compared to 2019

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:40 PM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors including the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

U-12 Junior little champions bronze series to be played in mini-set format

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:39 PM IST
One set till quarterfinals, then semi-finals and the finals will be played in the mini-set format – this is how the stage is set for the 110 under-12 tennis players from the city, in action during the Junior Little Champions Bronze series tennis tournament at the Metro City Sports club from Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

AQI index drops in Pune with minimum temperature at 12.7 degrees Celsius

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:38 PM IST
After the minimum temperature in Pune city dropped to 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shirole has also forwarded a letter to the forest department and taken in suggestions from residents and regular tekdi walkers. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
Shirole has also forwarded a letter to the forest department and taken in suggestions from residents and regular tekdi walkers. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
pune news

Shirole proposes recreational centres on tekdis around city

By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:31 PM IST
According to Shirole, minister of state for forests Dattatraya Bharne has approved the project in principle
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Fadnavis, the committee will act within six months on the demands made by the crusader. There were other demands also made by Hazare about strengthening Lokpal, which according to Fadnavis, will be looked into. (PTI)
According to Fadnavis, the committee will act within six months on the demands made by the crusader. There were other demands also made by Hazare about strengthening Lokpal, which according to Fadnavis, will be looked into. (PTI)
pune news

Hazare puts off proposed hunger strike after Centre agrees to look into his demands

By Yogesh Joshi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Both, Fadnavis and Choudhary, held a marathon discussion with Hazare and assured him that a high power committee will decide on the demands the crusader has put forward
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, although no major announcements were made, the commissioner reiterated that the PMC’s first medical college Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College would start admitting students in the coming academic year. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
On Friday, although no major announcements were made, the commissioner reiterated that the PMC’s first medical college Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College would start admitting students in the coming academic year. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Post record Covid cases, no major announcements for health sector in Pune

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The budget set aside 574.03 crore for the health department of which 223.95 crore is capital provision and revenue provision
READ FULL STORY
Close
The commissioner in his budget speech said that PMC is planning to procure electric buses for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and is looking at the PPP option also. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
The commissioner in his budget speech said that PMC is planning to procure electric buses for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and is looking at the PPP option also. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune commissioner bats for PPP in civic projects

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Civic chief proposed to develop a garden at Kharadi on PPP model, and announced the redevelopment of Saras Baug without disturbing heritage structures
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP