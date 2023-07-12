Trauma care centre to come up at Wagholi

PUNE

Accident victims on the Pune-Ahmednagar state highway are transferred to Sassoon General Hospital, Aundh District Hospital, or a private hospital for treatment. Now, a facility near Wagholi will save valuable time for the victims. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Maharashtra government has given administrative approval to establish a Trauma Care Centre at Wagholi. Recognising the necessity of improved health facilities along highways, the state administration approved the proposal as a special case on June 28, 2023. The centre will benefit accident victims by providing life-saving emergency treatment during the golden hours.

A General Resolution (GR) was passed directing to make a land parcel at Wagholi available for the centre.

Reacting to the development, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, district civil surgeon, said, “The 5-acre plot for the Trauma Centre has already been identified and it belongs to the Zilla Parishad. The proposal to transfer ownership of the site to the public health department has already been submitted to the state government. I believe the proposal will be approved soon.”

According to Dr Yempalle, the Trauma Care Centre will contain indoor and outdoor patient facilities, as well as a specialised operation theatre.