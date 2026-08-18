Travel woes for Trimbakeshwar locals as govt hospital shifts to a new venue

The Nashik health administration has shifted the sub-district government hospital in the heart of the temple town of Trimbakeshwar to a new location about 4 km from the town, leaving some residents concerned about access to healthcare.

Residents have expressed concern over the increased distance to the new hospital at Tupadevi Phata, about 4 km from the temple town. (HT)

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The move comes as the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority plans to construct a darshan path leading to the Trimbakeshwar temple ahead of next year’s Kumbh Mela. The existing hospital, located about 2 km from the temple, will be demolished to make way for the project.

Residents have expressed concern over the increased distance to the new hospital at Tupadevi Phata, about 4 km from the temple town.

District Collector Ayush Prasad inaugurated the 50-bed hospital at the new venue on August 15. The facility has an operation theatre, labour room and ICU.

Trimbak Municipal Council mayor Triveni Tungar admitted that the shift would pose problems for patients who now have to travel farther.

“The sub-district hospital caters to the health needs of not only Trimbak town but also over 60 villages adjoining the temple town. At night after the temple closes, availability of transport is a big problem,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Tungar, the health administration has agreed to run an OPD service in the temple town where patients can be examined initially. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Tungar, the health administration has agreed to run an OPD service in the temple town where patients can be examined initially. {{/usCountry}}

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“The health authorities have agreed to station an ambulance at the OPD clinic so that in case of medical emergency the patient can be rushed to the new venue,” she said, adding that the new hospital is better equipped than the existing facility.

However, some residents remain sceptical about whether an ambulance will be available at the OPD clinic round the clock.

“What if, in case of a medical emergency at night, the ambulance is not available? The family members of such patients would face a tough situation in that case,” said residents.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Satish Shimpi said the new hospital is a temporary facility. “We will be scouting for land in the temple town to construct a new sub-district hospital,” he said.

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