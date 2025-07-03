Tree falls on moving PMPML bus in Chinchwad; one passenger injured

A major accident was averted on Wednesday when a tree crashed onto a moving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus near Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Chinchwad. The bus, en route to Akurdi, was carrying several passengers. One woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital, said officials. PCMC fire brigade responded swiftly, with two vehicles from Pimpri and Pradhikaran stations dispatched to the spot. (HT)

The incident caused heavy traffic congestion during peak hours.

Rushikant Chipade, fire officer, PCMC, said, “Only one passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to the nearby hospital. The fire brigade department received a call from a citizen and also PCMC staff. Two vehicles were sent to the spot—one from Pradhikaran and another from Pimpri.”