Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Tree falls on moving PMPML bus in Chinchwad; one passenger injured

ByVicky Pathare
Jul 03, 2025 08:30 AM IST

A tree fell on a PMPML bus in Chinchwad, injuring one woman. Traffic was heavy during peak hours, but officials quickly responded to the incident.

A major accident was averted on Wednesday when a tree crashed onto a moving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus near Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Chinchwad. The bus, en route to Akurdi, was carrying several passengers. One woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital, said officials.

PCMC fire brigade responded swiftly, with two vehicles from Pimpri and Pradhikaran stations dispatched to the spot. (HT)
The incident caused heavy traffic congestion during peak hours. PCMC fire brigade responded swiftly, with two vehicles from Pimpri and Pradhikaran stations dispatched to the spot.

Rushikant Chipade, fire officer, PCMC, said, “Only one passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to the nearby hospital. The fire brigade department received a call from a citizen and also PCMC staff. Two vehicles were sent to the spot—one from Pradhikaran and another from Pimpri.”

