Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Trees cut at SPPU chowk: activists, residents flay move
pune news

Trees cut at SPPU chowk: activists, residents flay move

The PMC has given permission for cutting of 25 trees at SPPU chowk on the Pashan road in front of the Pune rural police headquarters. Soon the work of new footpaths and cycle tracks will begin here and for that these trees have been chopped. Our demand is that trees should not be cut down for any reason
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Wednesday, began cutting down trees at the SPPU chowk, heading towards Pashan road, to make space for a footpath and a cycle track. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:26 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Wednesday, began cutting down trees at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk, heading towards Pashan road, to make space for a footpath and a cycle track. Civic activists and NGOs have strongly opposed this action.

“The PMC has given permission for cutting of 25 trees on the Pashan road in front of the Pune rural police headquarters. Soon the work of new footpaths and cycle tracks will begin here and for that these trees have been chopped. Our demand is that trees should not be cut down for any reason,” said Deepak Shrote of Vasundhara organisation.

“When we came to know about the tree cutting, we immediately rushed to the spot. We were around 50 people and as we went there all the workers went away,” he added.

“There are several cycle tracks around the city not used. Why are these 50-year old trees being cut down, which is harming the environment. This cycle track route should be changed,” said Prashant Kadam, another nearby citizen.

RELATED STORIES

When contacted, Ashok Ghorpade, PMC tree department, said, “We have nothing to do with this tree cutting. The order would have been given by local ward officers. They have been given the authority to give permissions to cut down trees in their respective wards.”

Aundh-Baner ward officer Sandip Khalate did not respond to HT’s calls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

40 garbage ATMs to be installed in Pune city in 3 years

SPPU to start internship programme for commerce students

Now, helicopter services between Pune and Mumbai

Passengers suffer as AC stops working in Pune-Delhi flight
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP