Trees in Fatima nagar housing society illegally cut: PCB

PUNE Residents of KP Tower 1 co-operative housing society in Fatima nagar have alleged that the sub-contractors appointed by the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) to prune trees in the area, have illegally chopped down whole branches of at least four trees, in violation of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

The PCB tree department said that no permission was given to prune or cut any trees in the area in which Esha Towers Society and KP Tower 1 are located.

Jayant Kangane PCB’s garden incharge said, “No permission was taken for cutting or pruning the trees. We have received a complaint and accordingly a notice is being issued to the society. Later, a penalty can be levied on the violator.”

The society’s managing committee has sent a letter to the PCB stating: “Trees have been chopped off without cogent and plausible reason leaving only the stub. We have been given to understand that permission has been granted from your end. One such tree in the society parking space is also chopped off without informing us. If no permission has been given, then law must move in.”

Society chairperson Patty Ferrao said, “The intention of the contractors was to cut off the entire tree, but they halted their axing after we raised a strong objection. We are against chopping of trees and want more trees to be planted in the society.”

Another resident Naymussari Mandil said, “There was a complaint from the neighbouring society that a snake had scaled the wall. Instead of minor pruning, the contractor brutally chopped off the branches in such a way that only the stub remains. Those who chopped the trees had not obtained permission for the work.”

Hemanshu Shah, chairman, Esha Society said, “Nobody from our society came seeking permission to prune tree branches. It was done by those faced with problems like mice entering their houses from the overgrown tree branches. The tree branches have been cut in such a way that fresh leaves have started growing again. The trees have not been cut from the trunk and the pruning was done at a height of above ten feet.”

