...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Trekker, 64, injured after falling 250 feet into gorge while descending Torna fort

A 64-year-old trekker from Mumbai fell 250 feet while descending Torna fort, sustaining serious injuries; rescue teams safely retrieved him.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 03:18 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
Advertisement

A 64-year-old trekker from Mumbai sustained serious injuries after falling nearly 250 feet into a gorge while descending Torna fort late on Saturday night. The mishap occurred between 10 pm and 11 pm on April 18.

Upon being alerted, a team from Velhe police station, led by officer Amit Deshmukh, rushed to the spot. (HT)

The injured – identified as Sanjay Vasant Neve (64), a resident of Dahisar in Mumbai – was descending the fort via the Waljai route when he slipped and fell into the valley.

Upon being alerted, a team from Velhe police station, led by officer Amit Deshmukh, rushed to the spot. Locals joined the initial rescue efforts. However, given the difficult terrain and depth of the gorge, assistance was sought from a specialised disaster response team. The rescue team reached the location within two hours of being alerted by Akash Patil. Team members descended into the valley and brought Neve out safely. He was later shifted to Velhe primary health centre for treatment where his condition was reported to be stable.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Trekker, 64, injured after falling 250 feet into gorge while descending Torna fort
Home / Cities / Pune / Trekker, 64, injured after falling 250 feet into gorge while descending Torna fort
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.