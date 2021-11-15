Trio arrested for killing friend over gambling in Pune

PUNE: The Talegaon MIDC police on Monday arrested three persons for stabbing a friend, 21, to death after a quarrel broke out during a gambling session Sunday night at Indori village in the Maval taluka of Pune district. The deceased was identified as one Shahbuddin Ansari from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Talegaon MIDC police, Ansari worked as a painter and stayed in a rented accommodation at Indori village. Ansari and his friend were busy gambling inside the room Sunday night when a war of words broke out between them over the rules of the game. The argument took a turn for the worse, ending with the attack on Ansari.

Ansari’s friend, who stays in the neighbourhood, allegedly rushed to his house and brought back sharp weapons. He was accompanied by two of his relatives. The trio brutally assaulted Ansari even as his friend’s relatives held him by his hands so that he could not move. Ansari’s friend and the main accused then stabbed him in the stomach, chest and also near his left eye leading to severe bleeding. Ansari was taken to hospital only to be declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

